María Becerra has been in charge of animating the party in this El Hormiguero program. The singer has been enjoying a night full of moments once again.

After an interview where we were able to get to know the guest’s most personal side, it was Trancas y Barrancas’s turn to test the artist’s ability to recognize musical talent just by seeing it.

To do this, the ants have brought to the set some great emerging talents, and others who have never sung. With just one sentence, María had to guess if the person she had was going to delight us with an incredible performance, or mistreat our ears. Would she be a good coach for The Voice? Find out in the video above!