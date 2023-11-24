At the moment, it is strange that Warner Bros. does not announce a sequel to the film that devastated the box office.

This summer a film was released that managed to make history. Is about Barbie, Warner Bros.’s highest-grossing film, surpassing Harry Potter himself, marking a before and after by having dealt with feminism and by having been both directed and starring a woman. Beyond this, their numbers have raised doubts that no sequel has been announcedalthough now Margot Robbie has spoken about it.

The person in charge of interpreting Harley Quinn has explained to the Associated Press that Barbie was not considered as part of a trilogy or something similar. In fact, “we’ve seen that you don’t need a sequel, a prequel or a reboot to succeed. You can do it with something totally original. And just because there is a female protagonist doesn’t mean that it won’t reach everyone, a misconception that a lot of people still have it,” explains the actress.

Despite having surpassed heavyweights like The Avengers, “it is very important that Barbie has done well so that, in the future, other original ideas are given the green light and can have the budget to execute them properly.” In this way, the actress emphasizes that the film was planned as a unique story, although Warner Bros. will have the final say on a possible sequel or continuation.

Barbie (Margot Robbie) lives an ideal life in Barbieland, everything is perfect there, with chupi parties full of music and color, and every day is the best day. Of course Barbie asks herself some questions, quite uncomfortable issues that do not fit with the idyllic world in which she and the other Barbies live. When Barbie realizes that she is able to put her heels on the ground, and have flat feet, she will decide to wear shoes without heels and travel to the real world. Her partner Ken (Ryan Gosling) will go with her, together they will discover what the world is really like.

