The future of Barbie 2 is very unclear, despite its success. Therefore, Margot Robbie has come forward to clear things up about the project.

Margot Robbie has issued a statement about Barbie 2. The Australian actress and producer, after the worldwide success of her last big film at the box office, has addressed the possibility of a sequel in an interview with AP Entertainment. Although she doesn’t completely rule out a sequel, the star explained that she and director Greta Gerwig didn’t conceive the first film with an eye toward turning it into a franchise. Quite the opposite. What they did was channel their creative effort into making that one film.

“Barbie 2”? Margot Robbie on whether there will be a sequel to her summer hit. She produced and starred in Greta Gerwig’s film, which made over $1.4 billion at the box office. pic.twitter.com/x6dsIOq3iJ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 17, 2023

The Australian interpreter highlighted that the original film was not created with the intention of being part of a trilogy or continuing with sequels. The energy and dedication were focused on that particular production. Faced with the possibility of Barbie 2, Margot Robbie confessed that it is difficult to imagine how they would continue the story. Above all, if we consider the dedication invested in the first delivery.

“We do not consider it as a franchise”

“I think we gave it our all on this one,” said Margot Robbie. “We didn’t plan it to be a trilogy or even have a Barbie 2. It was like Greta Gerwig had put everything into this movie. So I can’t imagine what would be next. The most important thing for me is that the original films can still be a huge box office success. That’s the most important thing about this.”

“There doesn’t have to be Barbie 2, a prequel or a remake,” Margot Robbie continued to explain. “It can be something totally original. It can still be big, if you have the necessary budget for it. And just because there’s a female lead doesn’t mean it won’t make it to all four quadrants, which is, I think, a misconception that a lot of people still have. So it is very important that this film has done well. As nice as it is, it is also very important that it does well so that people can also, in the future, have great original ideas and receive the budget to execute them properly.”

