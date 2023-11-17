Real Estate Investments by Margherita Agnelli and Family, investigations into operations in Russia

In a prestigious residential suburb on the outskirts of Moscow, a large commercial center arises as a result of mysterious investments. This investigation reveals that the real estate assets, worth tens of millions of euros, are owned by Mrs Margherita Agnelli and her son Peter, linked to anonymous companies in Cyprus financed by offshore companies in tax havens. L’Espresso reveals it.

Cyprus Confidential documents reveal the origin of the funding used for these operations in Russia, dating back to the legacy of Gianni Lambs, historic patron of Fiat and Juventus. Margherita Agnelli’s business in Russia continued despite the start of the war in Ukraine, at least until the spring of last year, when the available documents ran out.

During the conflict in Ukraine, between February and April 2022, foreign trustees of the Agnelli family negotiated a loan of two billion rubles with Sberbank, the main Russian bank. Margherita Agnelli, through her lawyer, defended these activities as “legitimate investments” and fully compliant with tax regulations.

The Cyprus Confidential investigation, involving more than 250 journalists, reveals the use of anonymous companies in Cyprus to manage billions through trust and offshore networks. Margherita Agnelli is involved through a complex ownership structure that begins with the Seashell Holding Corporation in Panama, controlled in cascade by offshore companies in tax havens. These companies, run by consultants from Cyprus among others, have obtained permits to build “shopping centers” and “entertainment complexes” on land in Yudovo, near Moscow. The ownership of these companies went through changes shortly before the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

Margherita Agnelli’s second son, Peter de Pahlen, received maternal financing for a real estate investment in central Moscow. A Cypriot company, Abidore Ltd, is involved in this deal which includes Gogolevsky 11, a Russian company that owns a building used as a business center.

Cyprus papers indicate involvement of a large US real estate group, but details after the end of 2021 are unknown. Despite the sanctions against Russia, Margherita Agnelli and family’s investment in Russia continued. Requests for comment from interested parties received responses that reiterated the regularity of the investment activities, without further statements on political or inheritance issues.

Subscribe to the newsletter