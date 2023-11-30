It’s just after 11am on Tuesday 28 November at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit. The mass of the media is gathered outside the Gresini Racing garage, and has been for well over an hour: frozen hands, faces beaten by a biting wind under a cold, overcast sky.

Technically, this is the start of the 2024 season. And therefore the start of Marc Marquez’s time as a Ducati rider. To say that this is one of the biggest and most important test days of the last 10 years would be an understatement. Hence the wave of people surrounding the garage of the Ducati satellite team.

At 11.14am, Marquez took his first steps on the GP23 with which he will race next year – the bike was taken out of Johann Zarco’s Pramac garage on Sunday evening and placed in Gresini’s – and set off for his first laps in MotoGP in 11 years on something other than a Honda.

In his first lap aboard the Ducati he completed eight laps, the best of which in 1’30”683. At that moment, the weather placed him third in the rankings. Location was irrelevant. Time, however, was significant. It was just over two tenths slower than the 1’30”414 that he had recorded as the fastest lap in the albeit short Valencia Grand Prix with Honda last Sunday.

What mattered most, however, was his reaction when he returned to his place in the new garage together with technical chief Frankie Carchedi: a hint of a smile, internally a greater sense of relief? We will only know this last thing on January 1, 2024, when the contract with Honda expires which limits him and the team from saying anything.

Underlining the significance of the test, there was no shortage of interested observers in the pitlane for Marquez’s first time on the Ducati

“The day was fantastic,” Gresini sporting director Michele Masini told the media on Tuesday after the test. “The important thing is the feeling. The sensations were there, the atmosphere was there. We are a little tired from this long season, but after today we can’t wait to start 2024. As for the constraints of the contract, I can’t say more, but I think today the stopwatch spoke for itself.”

And so it was. Marquez completed 49 laps in total with the GP23. In the third run he improved his time to 1’30”222. In the seventh run he recorded a 1’29”460. At 3.21pm, the press room overlooking the start/finish straight erupted as the eight-time world champion raised the stopwatch bar and climbed to the top of the timesheets.

There was probably more emotion and passion in that moment than there was in that room during the entire title-deciding weekend. A 1’29”424 followed on lap 46, just two tenths from the time that had taken him to ninth place on the grid with Honda last weekend. If it had been a qualifying attempt, he would have been tenth. At the end of the test, he was fourth and just 171 thousandths off the pace. His gap from Marco Bezzecchi’s Ducati (on the same GP23), third, was just 93 thousandths.

Furthermore, he ended the day without crashes, after his period with Honda ended with a personal best of 29 crashes in the season, the last one occurring on Sunday in the race in Valencia after a contact with Jorge Martin. This suggests two things: Marquez’s confidence in the front of the Ducati is good, and that he wasn’t pushing hard. This last fact is something his rivals will reflect on over the winter. All this is a far cry from the previous test in 2023, when Honda’s 2024 prototype was given a lukewarm reception by Marquez.

At first glance, all this might seem like little. In fact, there are caveats to consider. The grip on the track on Tuesday – although covered in some Pirelli rubber from the previous day’s Moto2/Moto3 testing – had a considerable amount of Michelin rubber from the race weekend. In testing, the racing plans are not easy to place and not everyone did time attack laps. As Bezzecchi said, the tests in Valencia generally “don’t mean anything”.

Evaluating Marquez’s first test on the Ducati, therefore, is difficult. But there are some parameters to consider that show that Marquez’s form was serious and that this test was really important for him.

Marquez kept things clean in his first day with Gresini and was close to the top of the Ducati pile

In recent months, since Marc announced that he wanted to leave Honda a year early to move to the Gresini team’s Ducati, two comparisons have been made in the history of MotoGP. The first is Valentino Rossi’s first test on the factory Ducati in 2010, after his move from Yamaha.

Rossi placed 15th out of 17 riders, with a gap of 1.8 seconds. At the time Rossi was suffering from a shoulder injury and the Desmosedici was certainly not the bike it is today. However, in two years aboard the Ducati, Rossi only achieved three podiums and would later admit that this career choice was a mistake.

Then there is Jorge Lorenzo’s first ride on the Ducati in 2016, in the Valencia tests. The three-time world champion’s first approach to Ducati was much more positive. At the end of the second day of testing he was eighth, just 769 thousandths off the pace. Lorenzo enjoyed a difficult debut season in 2017, taking three podiums, but would win three times in 2018 before moving to Honda the following year.

Marquez, therefore, is already closer to the pace of Rossi and Lorenzo. However, Marquez is riding a bike that won the world championship with Francesco Bagnaia, and is therefore already well tested. Rossi, Lorenzo and Marquez were all getting to grips with the bike in their first tests and weren’t diving too deeply into their bikes’ settings.

Generally speaking, the above comparison – it is worth underlining – does not mean much. But the most pertinent parallel is that of the best sector times from Tuesday’s test. In the third sector, Marquez recorded the best time overall in 21″215. The third sector includes Turn 7 to the exit of Turn 11, with Marquez appearing to have gained at Turn 8, where he loads up on the brakes with some lean before cornering into a left-hand hairpin. Before 2023, it was in braking and in left turns that Marquez outclassed the Honda and its rivals.

Early indications suggest that Marquez’s adaption to the Ducati is progressing nicely

“I checked the data before I was here (talking to the media) to see Marc’s style and it was really good from the start,” noted Ducati factory rider Enea Bastianini. “He was quick to be fast, because for this reason the Ducati is a good bike for the first impact”.

“Afterwards, I also saw his time attack and it was really good. He’s probably the fastest Ducati rider at turn 8. He’s impressive in that corner. Then for the rest, everything is normal. I’m curious to see how next season will go , because if this one was complicated, the next one will be even more difficult for everyone.”

Last Tuesday, ahead of the test, Ducati general director Gigi Dall’Igna admitted that Marquez was not wanted by the Italian manufacturer. But now that he’s here, his feedback will be of great interest. On Monday, Ducati sporting director Davide Tardozzi told Motorsport.com that Marquez will “raise the level” at Ducati and even bet that he would be fastest in the test. He came close.

None of his colleagues were particularly surprised by Marquez’s pace. Bagnaia observed: “I think he can be very happy, satisfied with our bike”, while Fabio Quartararo correctly predicted Marquez’s lap in 1’29”4. Whether you believe what you saw in the Valencia tests or whether you need concrete confirmation next year, when the races begin, what is clear is that Marquez’s debut in Ducati was a success in every respect.

Marquez’s body language has said a lot over the last year, during his crisis period with Honda. In the Valencia tests he told a new story. When Motorsport.com asked Masini if ​​he noticed a real change in mood over the course of seven hours on November 28, he responded simply: “I saw…”

If Marquez can rediscover his form on the Ducati, the 2024 MotoGP season promises to be full of talking points

Lap times are one thing, but it’s what preceded them that really puts his performance into context. A badly broken arm in a crash at the 2020 Spanish GP, four operations, two bouts of double vision and two winless seasons have forced him to leave his extended Honda family behind to take on a challenge that, if it fails, will damage his career and reputation much more than staying at HRC and completing the final year of his contract would.

Ever since his move to Gresini was announced, Marquez has always maintained that victory was never the priority: it was simply a matter of rediscovering the joy of riding and eliminating the doubts that the last four years had instilled in him. After the Valencia test, it seems that both things have already been achieved.

