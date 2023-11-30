November 29, 2023

Marco Bezzecchi speaks clearly about Marc Marquez

VR46 centaur Marco Bezzecchi returned to the confrontation he had on Sunday with Marc Marquez: “I won’t go into details, there was a private conversation. Obviously, I told him what I thought and he did the same with me. I think I I had the balls to go straight and tell them what I thought, I don’t give a damn what people think.”

“I read some articles in which there were ugly words that I have never said, false things that I wouldn’t say even to my worst enemy”, are the words reported by Motosan.

Still on the Catalan, immediately very strong on the Gresini team bike: “I think everyone expected it. The bike is competitive and no one can say that Marc isn’t a fast rider, he’s a champion. I’ve followed him a few times, not on purpose but because he had slowed down, and I noticed that he was driving very well.”

