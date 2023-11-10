November 9, 2023

The words of Marco Bezzecchi at the press conference

Marco Bezzecchi spoke at a press conference in Sepang, ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix. The centaur of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team joked about the gesture of the ear, an celebration chosen by Bagnaia to celebrate the victory in Indonesia and then replicated by Martin, after the victory in Thailand.

The Spanish centaur himself explained in the press conference that he didn’t celebrate like that to imitate Pecco: “I didn’t do it on purpose, believe me. I don’t know why I reacted in this way. It was more for the grandstand, but in any case, it was definitely a ‘hot’ moment, but I didn’t want in any way to create a sort of fight with him or anything like that. Simply, a gesture of celebration.”

Now ‘Bez’ also wants to rejoice like this: “The world championship is still possible, even if extremely difficult. I also want to get on the podium and make the gesture of the ear”.

“The trio of previous races were intense for me, the physical conditions were not at their best – added the centaur of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team -. I came home and continued training, I feel ready and better. Overall my condition surprises me in a positive way. I didn’t go on the motorbike, I thought it was better to rest to get here in good condition. I’m certainly not 100%, as soon as I put my shoulder under pressure it creates neck and back problems.”

“Fighting for the victory? In Thailand I was fast, but I made some mistakes in the race. Here in Sepang I will be able to try to repeat myself, but the weather conditions will be a key element” concluded Bezzecchi.

©Getty Images