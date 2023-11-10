Marco Aurelio Fontana is a myth. Like a rock star, like a Brazilian or Argentine footballer. Marco Aurelio Fontana, for convenience henceforth referred to as “Super MAF”, created his myth with a series of feats on bikes that have something superhuman about them, and naturally with a contagious gift of sympathy that unleashes the affection.

Three Olympics. The one in London in 2012 is burned into my memory. We’ll tell it again for those with short memories and those who are careless. In the leading group with the authority of a World Champion, on the last lap ready to tear his opponents to pieces, Marco Aurelio loses the saddle of his mount. It’s a dismaying moment. For him and for the millions here on television screens around the world who jump to their feet. Just like the diehard champion, who stands up on the pedals and goes on to win the bronze medal. Marco Aurelio Fontana goes directly from the podium to legend.

“MAF” has a dream, which he cannot realize when the commitment of the Pro sucks up all his time and a good part of his energy: racing a motorbike. In the next phase of his life, next to the bicycle, but relaxed, the motorbike enters. Fun, a bit of grit and it’s the 6 International Days, the Enduro Olympics. And finally the dream that comes true after at least ten years from the declaration of intent: Marco Aurelio Fontana will be at the start of the Africa Eco Race. Dakar goal!