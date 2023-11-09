Denpasar Voice – Not just a target, Bhayangkara FC is reported to have reached an agreement with a player from Argentina, Marcello Herrera.

Recently, news regarding mid-season transfers also brought the name of Bhayangkara FC, which is said to have several names of players who will be withdrawn.

One of them is Marcello Herrera, a player from Argentina who is currently rumored to have reached a verbal agreement with Bhayangkara FC.

Quoted from an upload on the Instagram account @ligawakanda.id, it is reported that Bhayangkara FC wants Marcello Herrera to join in the transfer market this half of the season.

“Done Deal: Bhayangkara FC has reportedly reached an agreement with Argentinian center back Marcello Herrera to join in the transfer market this half of the season,” wrote the post.

It is also rumored that Marcello Herrera himself will be contracted by Bhayangkara FC management until 2024.

During this season, he has had 1,184 minutes of playing time at the Agropecuario club, but unfortunately has not managed to score a goal against the opponent.

Different from before when he was still with the Deportes La Chile club.

At this club, he managed to achieve 2 goals, with 1,465 minutes of playing time.

But unfortunately, during those minutes of play he also brought five yellow cards and one red card.

Until now, it is not known for certain whether Marcello Herrera will really join Bhayangkara FC or not.

Even though it is reported that a verbal agreement has been reached, of course this cannot be confirmed and guarantees that both parties will work together. (*/Rizal)