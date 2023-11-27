Since it was officially announced on October 12th that Marc Márquez will ride a Ducati Gresini for the 2024 season, all eyes are on November 28th, this Tuesday, when the eight-time world champion, of which six in the premier class with the Honda, will ride a racing prototype made by Ducati for the first time in its life.

Marc’s debut on the Desmosedici GP23, left by the official riders on Sunday, will overshadow any other movement on the small Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia, which has the tradition of closing the season, even though we are in the middle of winter and also hosts the first test of the 2024 pre-season.

Photo by: German Garcia

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

This Monday the Valencian circuit hosted a test for the Moto3 and Moto2 classes, which will use a new tire supplier, Pirelli, replacing Dunlop, but the focus was on the MotoGP trucks, in particular the team’s blue one Gresini.

Around 11:00, Marc Marquez arrived at the circuit and then entered the Italian team’s garage, where the bike he will ride on Tuesday morning is already in place.

Photo by: German Garcia

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

The 8-time world champion walked calmly among the trucks of his new team, going in and out of the offices and the garage to begin to familiarize himself with his new team, his new workplace.

Dressed in an all-white t-shirt made by AlphaTauri, the fashion logo of the Red Bull group, the Catalan driver chatted with some fans in the paddock and was happy to take photos with anyone who asked him.

Photo by: German Garcia

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

He did not object to being photographed while taking his first steps around his new team’s trucks, even if we will have to wait until tomorrow morning, at around 10:00 am, to see him sitting on the new bike, when the first 2024 tests will start again at Ricardo Tormo of Valencia.

The agreement that unites Marc Marquez with the Gresini team is, at least for the moment, for only one season and this requires the rider to manage his own sponsors and private commitments. Although not yet confirmed, it is possible that Marc is not wearing an identical suit to that of his brother Alex, the other rider of the Gresini team, now managed by Nadia Padovani, widow of the late Fausto Gresini.

