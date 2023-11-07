November 6, 2023

Marc Marquez speaks clearly about Valentino Rossi’s record

Marc Marquez’s sensational divorce with Honda was also motivated by the Catalan rider’s never-concealed desire to reach the record of nine world titles won by Valentino Rossi.

The centaur from Cervera, who will race for the Ducati Gresini team next season, finally opened up about the issue to Crash.net: “At the moment I don’t think about equaling that record because I’m far from my level. I can’t face next season saying that I will win the title.”

“I won my last race two years ago, I can’t say that. First of all I have to gain confidence, build the base and then from that base start to get faster and try to improve in the future.”

Going to Ducati was an “important decision, it was difficult to leave my team, the team with which I raced for my entire MotoGP career, that of my life. It was hard, we’ll see if it was a good decision”.

©Getty Images