November 23, 2023

Marc Marquez speaks clearly about the future

On the eve of the last round of the season in Valencia, Honda rider Marc Marquez, during an interview with “Motorsport”, spoke bluntly about his next adventure with the Team Gresini Ducati in starting from the 2024 season.

“My job is to try to forget all these expectations. I know some say that I will win all the races and others that it will be a disaster, but my main goal is to try to have fun on the track again, so that I can extend my career If this isn’t the case, then retirement won’t be far away. When I test the bike I will understand where I am, but it will be difficult to adapt my 11 year old riding style to a new bike. I will try to do my best and I believe I am capable of a very good team, which tries to work as hard as possible and have fun” began the Spanish centaur.

“There is the possibility that my adventure with Ducati will be negative, but in the end, when I retire one day, I will do so peacefully because I will have tried everything in my career. If I had stayed at Honda, I would have been shy. My area of comfort was to stay in Honda and 95% of the riders would have stayed there, but I’m not like that. I’m a winner and I’ll try to do my best to try to fight at the top” commented Marc Marquez.

©Getty Images