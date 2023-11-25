November 24, 2023

The words of Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez spoke on the eve of his last Grand Prix with Honda: “It will definitely be a special weekend and controlling emotions will be difficult. I don’t like to say that it will be my last race with Honda, because you never know. It will be the end of an era, with incredible results, I will try to enjoy the good moments spent together. Next year it will be difficult to imagine myself working with another team, but it was my decision. We have an incredible relationship with Honda and I want to finish this one in the best possible way season.

“Winning the 2024 world championship by changing the factory? My goal is to go back to having fun and continuing my career, I haven’t thought about anything else. If I continued like this I wouldn’t have lasted more than a year. In the last two years I haven’t won a race, I can’t think to win,” he added about his future.

“My biggest disappointment of these 11 years? Coming back early in 2020 was the biggest mistake of my career,” he concluded.

©Getty Images