November 21, 2023

Marc Marquez’s words ahead of the Valencia GP

A few days before the Valencia GP, Honda rider Marc Marquez spoke to the team’s official channels regarding his feelings in view of the last round of the season, which will also mark the end of the relationship between the Spaniard and the Japanese manufacturer after a long 11 years.

“We have finally reached the end of the year. It has been a season full of ups and downs, emotions and difficult decisions to make. Now we arrive in Valencia with the aim of ending the season in the best possible way. It is a track that I like it and I have good memories about it” began the Spanish centaur.

Naturally, this is not just any season finale, but a very emotional event, because an incredible chapter in my sporting career and my life closes. Together with the Repsol Honda Team we have built an incredible history over the last 11 years, the good times and the bad have helped me become who I am and this weekend will serve to celebrate what we have done and enjoy the time spent together until the end. I want to make sure that every lap counts” added Marc Marquez.

In addition to the champion from Cervera, teammate Joan Mir also spoke to the Honda team’s microphones: “A long season ends on Sunday. We will have a day of rest and then the new year will begin. In Qatar we managed to improve on Sunday and this has helped my confidence, so the goal is to continue in this direction also in the last race. The track has good memories for me, not only was it the scene of my first MotoGP victory, but it is also where I won the title in 2020. The conditions at this point of the year will be a bit complicated, especially at the moment, so we will have to be careful. Let’s keep working.”

©Getty Images