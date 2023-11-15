Suara.com – Repsol Honda racer Marc Marquez said he would maximize his time in the free practice session, Friday (17/11) in order to overcome the challenges that await him at the Qatar MotoGP, which will be held at the Lusail International Circuit, this weekend.

“With the new (track) surface, some things can definitely change so we have to spend Friday to understand how this has changed the situation. “We will see what might happen,” said Marquez, quoted from HRC’s official statement, Wednesday.

Intensive circuit renovations meant that the Qatar GP was moved to the final two MotoGP rounds of the season, after previously always being one of the opening races of the season.

This 5.38 kilometer circuit has become an iconic race because it has been held at night since 2008. Marquez considers this uniqueness to be a challenge for racers, including himself.

Marquez himself won the Qatar MotoGP in 2014. Apart from this victory, he has achieved four podiums at the circuit located on the outskirts of Doha.

The eight-time world champion did not deny that the right strategy was the main highlight in conquering the circuit once again. He said he was ready to take risks if it was necessary to win or win the podium.

“Qatar is the second to last race this year but our focus is still the same, we continue to work optimally until the end,” said Marquez.

“Historically Qatar has been a difficult track for us with the layout and various other things. So I think once again it will be a more difficult weekend,” he added.

On the other hand, his teammate, Joan Mir, said he was ready to focus more and finish the race without accidents or falls.

Mir himself has finished in the top ten in the premier class four times at the Lusail International Circuit from his previous four appearances.

“For me personally, I have had good results in Qatar in the past and there is a new surface (track) with all the changes so it will be interesting to ride the Honda there. “This is another weekend to learn as much as we can,” said Mir.