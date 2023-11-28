November 27, 2023

The words of Gigi Dall’Igna

The day after the end of the season, the general director of Ducati Corse Gigi Dall’Igna was interviewed by the editorial staff of Gr Rai: “Marquez is a potential danger to harmony in Ducati, but we are well trained to manage these situations. Abundance of great riders, but it’s always better to have them at home. Official bike hypothesis for Marquez from 2025? I would like to wait and make important decisions with a bit of peace of mind. This year is even better than last. We thought we would do well, but unexpected results. Ok, help for the Japanese, but not for those who are already doing well. New regulation, reduction in engine capacity, excellent solutions”.

“Certainly having an eight-time world champion like Marc Marquez on the team is another potentially dangerous situation for the harmony of the structure, but I believe that in recent years we have learned our skills. We will have to be good at managing this situation, but we are well trained to do this,” he added.

Technical comment: “We did what was permitted by the regulations, we have eight bikes because we made technical and commercial offers to the best teams of our competitors. However, we are not obtaining the results only for our eight bikes on the track. If I consider it reasonable to give aid to those who are really in difficulty like the Japanese, I find it unfair to give aid to those who have won races this year or to those who come very close to it. I don’t find it correct to penalize us and help those who are already doing well.”

