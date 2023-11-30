The new arrival already amazes his teammates.

Marc Marquez in Ducati has already shown what he is made of not only to the professionals, but also to those who will take to the track in 2024 with the same bike as him. Among them is Enea Bastianini, who after the end-of-season tests in Valencia wanted to talk about the impression that seeing the Catalan for the first time on a Desmosedici made in him.

“Before presenting myself at the debrief I wanted to look at Marc’s data – confessed Bastianini speaking of Marquez -. I must say that right from the start he went really well. He had the ability to be fast with great rapidity. Ducati is without a doubt a very fast bike, but he went fast immediately. He was also the protagonist of a time attack, and this shows how fast he went.”

“In Turn 8 he was the fastest rider ever as far as we at Ducati are concerned. In that part of the track he was really impressive. For the rest there was no significant news, but I’m really curious to see what will happen next season. 2023 turned out to be quite complicated, but I have the feeling that 2024 will be even more so. And this could apply to each of us”, concluded Bastianini.