November 11, 2023

Another day to forget, but welcomed with irony.

Marc Marquez also suffered a fall at the Sprint Race of the Malaysian Grand Prix, although in this case it did not cause him to retire. The Catalan, who however was unable to go beyond twenty-first position with his Honda at the finish line, then decided to comment on his umpteenth misadventure with a joke.

“I still broke a record this year, even if it was the number of accidents. A record of some kind had to be broken this year too – declared Marquez at the end of the day -. In any case, this shows that we are continuing to try. There are only a few races left, so I keep pushing. The commitment to the Honda brand is not lacking. But after qualifying we started from twentieth place, and this leads you to look for a comeback that can overheat the tyres.”

Marquez therefore has no regrets about Saturday in Sepang: “I took the bike, finished the race and did my job. I collected the data that the Honda team needed. In the past I managed to avoid crashes, but with the new aerodynamics I can’t do it,” he explained. The Catalan, so far, has suffered 27 crashes during the 2023 MotoGP season.

©Getty Images