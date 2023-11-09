November 8, 2023

The words of Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez can’t wait to turn the page and start next season: “After an important decision, you still have doubts. It’s very difficult to move to another bike and win straight away. But it’s true that based on the results I’m moving on to the best bike. The first, second and third riders in the championship ride this bike, so in the end there are no excuses, the bike is there.”

“Sometimes it is necessary to make some decisions. Whether they are correct or not, time will tell. It was difficult especially from a mental and human point of view. I will miss Honda a lot, they are the team of my career. But from 2020 onwards it was a nightmare. An athlete also has doubts about himself. But next year, I will answer these doubts.”

“And even if winning all the races will be impossible, this change is still a new motivation, it will make me feel butterflies in my stomach again when it comes to the circuit, that extra pressure. And, maybe not in all the races, I will be able to fight for the first positions in some circuits”, he concluded on the MotoGP website.

