November 2, 2023

Marc Marquez in Ducati: brother Alex sets the record straight

The centaur of the Ducati Gresini team Alex Marquez on the sidelines of an event in Estrella Galicia 0,0 spoke about the arrival of his brother Marc Marquez in the Italian team: “I think that Marc will also feel at ease, just like I did from the very first moment.”

“Sometimes life gives you a second chance and I think this is very nice. Obviously we are already joking about which side of the garage we will occupy. But I was very clear, he will go on the left, I have been on the right for a year already and Nadia has confirmed that I will not move.”

According to Alex “it will be a fundamental year for both of us. He is an eight-time world champion. I hope he is fast from the start, because the sooner he is fast, the sooner I can take advantage of it too. I can’t wait for him to try the bike and give me his opinion. They say that your teammate is your first rival and it’s true, but complicity helps you take a step forward.”

On a possible world championship fight between the two brothers: “We must try to do great things. I think I have the speed and I will have to consolidate and make fewer mistakes. I would like to be constantly in the top5 and top3 at the end of the world championship.”

©Getty Images