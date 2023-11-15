November 14, 2023

Marc Marquez has no doubts about Pedro Acosta

During an interview with “DAZN Spain”, Honda rider Marc Marquez wanted to express words of praise towards Pedro Acosta, fresh winner of the Moto2 world title. In addition, the eight-time world champion spoke out about the potential of the 2004 class.

“I met Pedro Acosta in the paddock and congratulated him on winning the Moto2 title. I think he is one of those riders destined to mark an era in MotoGP. There was Doohan, then Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo and Casey Stoner. Then I arrived, then Fabio Quartararo, and Pecco Bagnaia, even if no one has won so many world championships in a row, for now” began the Spanish centaur.

“I won’t put any label on him, because like every rider he too will need his time, his years and his moment. Nobody is eternal, but I believe that Pedro Acosta will be one of those who will mark his era and will have the his golden period. One day, he will be champion in MotoGP” added the future Ducati rider of Team Gresini.

During the post-race of the Malaysian GP, ​​the same young Spanish rider expressed himself bluntly on the comparison with Marc Marquez: “I am the new Pedro Acosta, not the new Marc Marquez”.

©Getty Images