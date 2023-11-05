November 4, 2023

Gino Borsoi overlooks Marc Marquez in Ducati

After the official arrival of Marc Marquez at the Gresini team’s Ducati starting from next season, several industry experts have expressed their feelings regarding the competitiveness that the number 93 will be able to have astride the new bike. Prima Pramac team manager Gino Borsoi also spoke on the topic during an interview given to “Motorsport”.

“I think Dall’Igna has already said something about it. It’s interesting, but his arrival could also be problematic for the balance of the Ducati system. There are already many fast riders in the brand, now one will arrive who I’m sure will be in front from the first minute. It will certainly allow us to raise the level, but it can also be an opponent that will take away results from the factory team and from us at the Pramac team” began the former rider.

“It’s normal, he’s still the best and a winner like Marc wants the bike that guarantees him the best chance of competing for the title. Between the way we’re working and the way the structure is set up, I think this bike can still go a long way. It’s very easy to drive and as soon as you get to any track, practically 90% of the setup is done” added the sports director.

“It’s welcome if his arrival helps the whole of Ducati to improve. We have to look at it as a challenge, not as a problem. It could become a problem if we end up playing for the championship with him at the end of the season, but until then I think the his experience can only help us grow” concluded Gino Borsoi.

©Getty Images