November 9, 2023

Marc Marquez-Ducati: Dalila Setti has clear ideas

During the interview released exclusively to “Sportal.it”, the well-known “Sky” journalist Dalila Setti expressed herself bluntly on Marc Marquez’s move to the Ducati of the Gresini team which marked the end of the relationship between the Spaniard and Honda after ten seasons.

“I am convinced that he will be able to become competitive again immediately, because, when a champion of his caliber, who has already won a lot, decides to take a new direction, it means that he wants new challenges and still wants to win” she began the presenter of “Sky Sport 24”.

“He can count on incredible talent. I believe that Marc’s decision to abandon Honda is a positive factor for the entire world championship, because it is a challenge that opens up new horizons and it will also be interesting for the other riders, since they will have to look at their behind a new rival. There will be fun next season” added Dalila Setti.

©Getty Images