November 14, 2023

Marc Marquez doesn’t expect any surprises

A few days before the Qatar GP, the Spanish centaur Marc Marquez expressed himself bluntly, to Honda’s official channels, regarding his feelings in view of the penultimate round of the season.

“It’s the penultimate race of the year, but the focus is always the same, which is to continue working until the end. Historically Qatar has been a difficult circuit for us, with its layout, so I think that even in this case we expect a complicated weekend. With the new asphalt, some things can certainly change. We have to spend Friday understanding how the situation has changed. We’ll see what will be possible to do” this is the thought of the centaur number 93.

In view of the Qatar GP, teammate Joan Mir also spoke to the team’s official channels: “We will continue to work, push and race until the last lap in Valencia. This weekend is no different. In the past I have achieved decent results here in Losail, where there is a new surface with all the changes made, so it will be interesting to ride the Honda. It’s another weekend to learn as much as possible.”

