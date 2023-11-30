November 29, 2023

Marc Marquez reassures everyone

Marc Marquez underwent surgery on his right forearm on Wednesday to resolve the compartment syndrome that was becoming increasingly annoying. This was revealed by the eight-time world champion driver himself, through his ‘X’ (ex-Twitter) profile, who wanted to personally reassure fans and professionals.

“In the second part of the season – explained the rider who had made his Ducati debut only twenty-four hours earlier, in the post-season tests in Valencia – I suffered from compartment syndrome in my right arm. This morning we resolved the problem with the doctor’s team Ignacio Roger de Oña. The goal is to be ready for 2024.”

Marquez, after having linked his name and that of Honda from 2013 to 2022, with six MotoGP titles to illuminate his trophy case, has decided after the difficulties of the last three years to make the big leap to Ducati, accepting the challenge that the Gresini Racing team where his brother Alex already races.

The first impressions on the Desmosedici are more than good: Marc achieved the fourth best time, 1:29.424, 171 thousandths worse than the best time of the day on Tuesday, that of Maverick Viñales, capable of achieving a best time with the Aprilia. time equal to 1:29.253.

©Getty Images