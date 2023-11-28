November 27, 2023

Marc Marquez cold with Marco Bezzecchi: “He will regret it”

The Valencia Grand Prix had a poisonous aftermath between Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi. The VR46 team driver, after falling after a contact with the Catalan at the start of the race, was very harsh in his statements but the reply from the number 93 was equally poisonous.

“I’m not going to reply and waste time with him. He came to the truck, but I’m not going to make any comments about it, because they might be inappropriate,” said the future Ducati rider.

“He will regret what he said when he matures a little more. The action was clear, I was on the inside, he tried to maintain the line to overtake me in Turn 4, but when you’re on the outside you lose if the one inside manages to maintain the right speed”, are the words reported by Gpone.

Marc Marquez will get on a Ducati MotoGP for the first time on Tuesday, but the 2024 World Championship seems to have already begun.

©Getty Images