It was born at the end of the 70s, thanks to the passion of Luciano Marabese, known for its numerous international leading producer projects. In the 1990s, his sons Roberto and Riccardo brought a further creative and entrepreneurial drive to Marabese, which allowed it to progressively broaden its field of activity. In particular, since 1999 Marabese has developed unparalleled specific expertise in !Leaning Multi-Wheel Vehicles or light multi-wheel mobility.

In July 2023, an investment vehicle managed by Zest SA, a company belonging to the Swiss group LFG HOLDING, entered its capital, with a 30% stake.

Marabese will therefore have greater resources to allocate to the creation of important international partnerships in the industrial, production and distribution fields, aiming to soon develop new projects in the field of future light mobility, developing a series of distinctly smart vehicles with a vision strongly attentive to innovation .

In 40 years of history, Marabese has gained vast experience in project development and the necessary attitude to achieve success.

Always commissioned by important companies to seek new horizons in the mobility sector, particularly in the world of two wheels, Marabese has been able to closely observe four decades of technological evolution, stylistic trends and motorcycling culture.

Since the beginning of its history, Marabese has dealt with projects that had pure innovation as their aim and to date it boasts over 400 projects for the most well-known brands in the world.

Marabese has always been considered a company to which you can entrust disruptive, often risky, projects.

The great experience accumulated thanks to the many collaborations has allowed us to absorb methods and knowledge from which all partners benefit.

The project from which it all began was the HRD presented in 1983. In fact, Luciano, founder of this company, decided to develop it in its entirety.

The frame, the geometries and the style were entirely self-produced independently; this allowed us to immediately understand how forward-looking Marabese’s ideal was.

A project that attracted the attention of many, so much so that Marabese was contacted by the PIAGGIO group to relaunch the historic GILERA brand, which he owned, which at that time was unable to express its potential.

Luciano, passionate about the brand, wasted no time and from that moment began a collaboration that lasted many years.

The first results were very successful with motorcycles that adopted aesthetic and design concepts that were atypical for the period.

The consensus obtained from these products gave authority to MARABESE and the collaboration with the Piaggio group also extended to the other brands.

One of the projects Marabese worked on, the SFERA, won the COMPASSO D’ORO award in 1991.

At the beginning of the 1990s he took a further step forward in conceptual terms. It was in that period that important projects were born, acclaimed by the specialist press even if they only had relative commercial success (CX and Nordwest). This was a useful lesson when excessive innovation often precedes commercial market trends.

The projects developed up to that point gave a decisive acceleration to the collaboration with Piaggio and over the following 15 years Marabese was involved in the development of the entire new scooter product range.

Piaggio was an institution in the world of scooters, but in those years there was another company that wanted to expand its range, and appreciating Marabese’s work, it decided to entrust him with some important projects, thus starting the adventure with APRILIA.

Aprilia’s request was to range widely, trying to intercept new trends that could give a strong competitive advantage to a young and dynamic company. In the second half of the 90s there were dozens of concepts developed by Marabese.

In the same period there was another important collaboration for a brand particularly loved by Luciano Marabese: MOTO GUZZI.

The beginning of the new millennium presented itself as a period of strong market push and this created a great interest in manufacturing companies to expand their horizons.

In this period APRILIA acquired MOTO GUZZI and Ivano Beggio decided to entrust the development of new models to Marabese – with the aim of bringing three different models into production over the next three years.

Meanwhile, important requests were arriving from European and Asian companies, the latter with the aim of bringing Marabese design to domestic markets.

A milestone between 1999 and 2000 was the request from PIAGGIO to participate in the development of the VESPA of the third millennium, a project that pushed MARABESE to give its contribution in renewing an icon as attractive as it was dangerous.

Technical innovation pushes Marabese to also develop cycling concepts not based only on the classic two-wheelers. In that period, some multi-wheel alternative mobility systems were independently designed which will contribute fundamentally to the birth of a new market segment.

Parallel to the historic collaborations, there was a new challenge brought forward by a group of industrialists who wanted to entrust MARABESE with the relaunch of the historic MOTO MORINI brand.

The involvement was total and also concerned the development of the chassis which until then had been supplied by the manufacturers.

From 2005 onwards Marabese understands that the request for design can no longer be limited to style, as the harmony between form and function becomes essential, and for this reason he decides to implement his own services by dedicating a specific area to the research and development of complete projects .

While continuing to develop two-wheeled projects with growing demand from Asian manufacturers, in 2009 the important decision was made to expand its business.

The need to be able to innovate without particular constraints and the awareness of not being able to do so within the various companies with which Marabese collaborates, lead to a clear choice of field, becoming designers for oneself and at the same time a manufacturing company with its own brand .

Thus was born QUADRO, a spin off of Marabese which from then on would dedicate itself to the research, development and direct marketing of its products.

At the end of 2011 the QUADRO3 will be marketed and subsequently in 2014 the QUADRO4. The latter will be the first 4-wheel TILTING product in history distributed on the international market. Even today QUADRO 4 is one of a kind.

In 2018 QUADRO decided not to continue the strategy of expanding collaborations with the East and at the end of the same year 2018 MARABESE left QUADRO to independently develop new partnerships based on innovative mobility concepts with new roll systems.

The strong increase in Asian markets in the last decade leads Marabese to follow almost exclusively the requests of the numerous Asian companies that recognize the importance of Marabese’s strengths: experience, creativity and above all concreteness.

Marabese will continue its historic design activity for manufacturers who are interested in developing new products. In any future collaboration, he will be committed to pursuing a long-term partnership approach, contributing with all his abilities to the overall success of the various entrepreneurial projects.

The projects in which Marabese will intervene directly in various partnership modes will be identified with the Marabese Signed brand to be placed alongside the manufacturer’s main brand.

In the projects in which it is involved, it is committed to satisfying the mobility needs of people who pay attention to the functional and aesthetic aspect, guaranteeing full enjoyment with an increasingly higher level of safety. Style blends with technology and innovation by carefully following the industrial processes that form the basis of each new project.

Marabese guarantees manufacturers to develop new and innovative projects in a flexible, effective and economical manner based on in-depth market analyzes and the ability to identify the evolving needs and desires of consumers.

The added value that Marabese brings in collaborations with manufacturers is fundamentally based on the following aspects:

• autonomous and independent approach to address different needs

• consolidated direct knowledge of both industrial and industrial complexities

distributive

• experience in managing the different project and sales phases in the various areas

world geographies

• tradition of correct management (confidentiality!) of projects with companies of various sizes and geographical origins

• dense cultural approach rich in history.