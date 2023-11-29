The FPS landscape has changed a lot in recent years. Some things have gotten better, others worse, and the rest has simply evolved in different directions. If not, DOOM (1993) It would still top the lists of most played and sold games. I’m not saying it was bad, but stagnation is certainly not good either.

All genres have their stages. While FPS tend to remain strong, internal movements over the last few years have been notable: Call of Duty y Battlefield They no longer seem like the only options. In fact, both franchises are in poor condition regarding the opinion of the communities. Modern Warfare III is a very forgettable nonsense saved by Warzone and I’m sure you all remember Battlefield 2042. Not even Counter Strike Is released!

Other installments have sought to gain a foothold: Rainbow Six Siege achieved it for a time, although it ended up completely outdated, others like Valorant and Destiny 2 managed to establish themselves, and finally DOOM, DOOM Eternal, Apex Legends and Titanfall 2 will always be remembered as great achievements, for mention some examples. Although there remains one titan who has changed everything.

Escape From Tarkov and extraction video games

I already told you about Escape From Tarkov at the beginning of 2023. The issue was about whether the extraction genre is capable of gaining ground on Battle Royale. 11 months have passed since then and the response remains far from firm… although there is room to talk about it.

Escape From Tarkov, considered the benchmark for raid-shooter or extraction shooter, was announced in 2015. It has not been officially launched because it is in Beta phase. It has gone through three stages: Closed Alpha (August 2016), Extended Alpha (December 2016) and the current Closed Beta (July 2017).

At the time of writing this post, it has a wipe or reset system that erases players’ progress (level, equipment…) and forces them to start over. On the other hand, access Escape From Tarkov It forces us to pay for some of its editions, which range from 52 euros for the Standard to 155 euros for the limited edition Edge of Darkness.

While Tarkov offers an exciting and demanding experience with the extraction gameplay (deploy, loot equipment and other objects, survive and search for an exit zone to escape), it takes a lot of inspiration from legendary entries such as S.T.A.L.K.E.R, Metro 2033 y DayZ, among others. In addition, the Battlestate Games team has members with military experience, including a former Spetsnaz among its ranks.

Getting inspired by Escape From Tarkov more or less successfully

And at the same time, Tarkov has been a very attractive inspiration for many developers both for its demanding gameplay, earning it the title of realistic, and for its military and crude setting. Some deliveries have been able to adapt the idea to their style and others have simply copied and pasted with less success than expected.

Marauders: If we talk about successes when it comes to being inspired by Escape From Tarkov, then this video game is an essential stop. Its dieselpunk setting is located in space during the 90s. Although it does not achieve an experience as realistic as Tarkov, it includes sections with spaceships that give it personality and unique elements. Available on Steam.





Hunt: Showdown: Crytek decided to take the idea of ​​Tarkov and give it a completely opposite setting. We are bounty hunters in a world that combines western with nightmare. This means older, cruder weapons, and breathtaking encounters with monsters. We are facing one of the most successful deliveries on the list. Available on Steam and consoles.





Battlefield 2042, Hazard Zone: The Battlefield franchise tried to get on the extraction shooter bandwagon and the failure was monumental. The story of Firestorm was repeated in Battlefield V and DICE did not think twice when it came to kicking him. Although it looked fun, it ended up being repetitive and insubstantial.





Call of Duty, DMZ: Battlefield wasn’t the only one to get into trouble trying to make its own extraction shooter. Call of Duty launched DMZ as a Modern Warfare II game mode and repeated its competitor’s mistakes with pinpoint precision. It couldn’t be more repetitive and insubstantial. Modern Warfare III pairs this mode with its classic zombies with mixed results.





ZERO Sievert: CABO Studio’s work may not be as well known as the previous proposals, but there is no doubt that it is one of the best inspirations for Tarkov. Pixel art, top-down perspective, fictional setting in a post-apocalyptic Eastern Europe, procedurally generated maps… It is a proposal that is as similar as it is different. Available on Steam.





The list of video games that follow in the footsteps of Escape From Tarkov is not exactly short. Rumors indicate that even Ubisoft would be developing an extraction shooter in its Far Cry franchise. Returning to the proposals that are a reality, we have Vigor, Lost Light, The Cycle: Frontier and Dark and Darker.

If you are looking for more similar experiences, The Division’s Survival mode is a good alternative. It’s a shooter, but not FPS. On the other hand, if you are looking for similar experiences in terms of realism, here are a few: STALKER Anomaly and STALKER Gamma, Insurgency: Sandstorm, Ready or Not, Squad, World War 3, Six Days In Fallujah and Hell Let Loose.

In short: the extraction shooter genre and Escape From Tarkov continue to gain fans as new installments appear and time passes. It is still very risky to venture to assure that it will end up eating Battle Royale, but they definitely offer an alternative to the more conventional FPS. And within the genre itself, there is variety for all tastes.

