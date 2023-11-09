According to various studies carried out, more than 40 million users in Spain use social networks daily. That is, a very high percentage of the population, despite the fact that it is said that some alternatives such as X (formerly Twitter) or Facebook are losing users.

In total, it can be said that Many Spaniards spend almost two hours a day on average interacting with social networks such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or X. Without forgetting that other tools such as WhatsApp, YouTube or LinkedIn are also social networks (something that sometimes people forget). When is it necessary to restrict your time in them?

When is it necessary to restrict your time on social networks like TikTok or Instagram?

In reality, there are no hours that determine when you should end your time on social media and when you shouldn’t. No matter what expert you ask, these can vary quite a bit.

Nevertheless, There are signs that can make you detect that the time has come to restrict your time on social networks..

Anxiety or stress are usually two of the main symptoms that something is wrong. If when you enter any social network, such as TikTik, Instagram, Facebook, X, etc., you even feel depressed, it is best to stop doing so. At least, significantly.

If you do not change your behaviors, specialists warn that other consequences may arise such as dependency, or problems both in dealing with others and when being responsible at work.

This is how you can restrict your time on social networks

The first thing to keep in mind is that to restrict your time on social networks, there is nothing better than being busy. That is to say, carry out actions, which can be from do sport even cooking, or watching television, which keep entertained. Boredom leads to the mobile phone or the computer, and these to the networks.

Another practical tip to avoid excessive use may be to access the time management that some applications like Instagram or TikTok have as standard. In this specific app, called Screen Time. Or in the case of the youngest (and therefore vulnerable members of the house), parental control can also be activated, as happens in many apps such as YouTube.

Furthermore, in the most severe cases, it is possible to decide the maximum time you want to spend on a social network (or another application), simply by clicking Digital Wellbeing y Control parentalin Settingsin the case of Android, or in Usage times if you use an iPhone.

And when is it really necessary to restrict your time on social media?

Although there is no unanimous answer to this question, Experts make it clear that spending hours on social networks is not beneficial. Nor should you stay with your mobile device in bed before going to sleep, because it can harm the quality of your sleep.

Knowing how to “disconnect”, also from social networks, is also essential, especially among young people. In the end, it’s mostly about knowing that you’re not really missing out on something at that exact moment by not going in. Do it for fun, not out of necessity.