On October 11, a few days after the Hamas attacks, the Israeli government revoked the work permits that authorized entry into Israeli territory for Palestinians residing in the Gaza Strip, approximately 18,500. The Israeli government justified the decision by citing security reasons: the revocation was sudden and followed the immediate closure of all border crossings between Israel and the Strip.

Therefore, on October 11th, several thousand inhabitants of Gaza became irregular immigrants within Israeli territory: the closure of the borders made it impossible for them to return to the Strip. A month later, most of those workers are still stuck in Israel or in detention centers and refugee camps in the West Bank, and their prospects are currently unclear.

Despite the continuous bombing, many would like to return to Gaza to reunite with their families. Several international newspapers have collected testimonies on the path that led these workers to the overcrowded camps in which they now reside: many said they were beaten by the police and army and were locked up in cells without explanations or the possibility of having contact with family members and lawyers.

Before the war, working in Israel was a highly coveted goal for residents of the Gaza Strip, where the unemployment rate is more than 50 percent and wages for unskilled workers rarely exceed $10 a day. In Israel you can earn ten times as much and thus support your family, perhaps at the cost of moving to Israeli territory for several consecutive weeks. Israeli construction and agriculture relied heavily on Palestinian labor.

The revocation of work permits on October 11 made these workers illegal immigrants. The landlords who rented him rooms and apartments became liable to fines or sentences if discovered: almost all of them evicted their tenants.

Unable to return to Gaza, a few thousand workers, almost all men, were not left with many choices: some hid at the homes of friends or acquaintances, others tried to enter the West Bank by avoiding the checkpoints, still others showed up spontaneously to the Israeli police. Here they were immediately arrested for “illegal immigration”: according to testimonies, collected among others by the Economist, they were deprived of their few personal objects, locked in cells without beds with 40-50 other Palestinians and then transferred blindfolded and handcuffed to a military detention center run by Israeli authorities in Ramallah, West Bank. It is not clear, however, how many were detained in Israel.

HaMoked, an Israeli NGO that deals with human rights and Palestinian prisoners, estimated that there are 4,000 Palestinians detained in Israeli centers in the West Bank. An official from the Palestinian Authority, the parastatal entity that governs the West Bank, told Reuters that around five thousand people were detained.

The transfer of the inhabitants of Gaza to the West Bank was not agreed and coordinated with the Palestinian Authority, which only later organized refugee camps in universities and gyms for those who had managed to arrive independently (and therefore not detained): among them also a hundred patients who were in Israel receiving treatment, and their families.

Almost all of them are still stuck in the West Bank a month later. Many have wives, children and families in Gaza, in worrying conditions due to the bombing. Gathering news of relatives and waiting for a transfer are the main needs.

Some repatriations by the Israeli government began at the beginning of November. A few hundred Gazans who requested it were returned to the Strip through the Kerem Shalom gate in the south. In the Strip they often found conditions similar to those left in the West Bank (refugee camps, dependence on aid for food and basic needs). Furthermore, in Gaza, even in the south defined as “safe” by the Israeli army, bombings are frequent, but many of the workers still preferred to be together with their families.