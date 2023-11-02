Denpasar Voice- Entering the mid-season transfer market, one of Persebaya’s foreign players, Ze Valente, is rumored to be released by the Bajul Ijo squad.

The news of the release of the attacking midfielder from Portugal has spread rapidly among the Boneks, loyal supporters of Persebaya Surabaya.

Moreover, Ze Valente’s absence from the routine training session seemed to further strengthen the suspicion that Ze had indeed been released by the Green Force.

Regarding the news circulating, a number of Boneks also provided comments. In fact, some Bonek regretted that Persebaya had to let Ze Valente go.

“Eman lags Ze, mending Viktor angry song,” wrote @dhiegho27

“I don’t regret throwing it away Ze,” wrote @imul_pengen_sukses

“Cook without me,” flower @yahyaaffandy8

“Ojo zee lah, hedeh,” wrote @bagus_galuh_kusuma_wardana

“Mosok ga Eman ze out even though Persebaya also rarely has players from Portugal even though they play well, you know, contribution to the game e ze Yo Yo neat Jane,” wrote @bayusetianda7

“Lek ze was released by Persebaya and added ajuur,” wrote @yusakiswanto

Recently, Ze Valente was also seen signaling his departure from the team from Surabaya which is synonymous with the color green.

Ze Valente uploaded moments from independent training. Seen in the upload on his Instagram account, Ze Valente is in a gym.

He also wrote a description in his upload. However, Ze Valente did not clearly discuss his future at Persebaya. He actually gave a message that he was fine.

“Standing but not falling, lying down but not sleeping” is the sentence uploaded by Ze Valente on the Instagram account @zevalente.10.

In Indonesian, it roughly means, “Standing but not falling, lying down but not sleeping”.

Regarding the news of Ze Valente’s release, a number of other League 1 clubs are reportedly interested in wooing this player. Two League 1 teams that are widely associated with Ze Valente include Persija and Barito Putera. (Rizal/*)