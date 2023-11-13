In the first half the Spaniard sent a shot from 25 meters towards the post. And at the end, a warm hug between Mou and Sarri

Andrea Pugliese

November 12, 2023 (change at 10.24pm) – Rome

All things considered, maybe it’s really good for everyone. In the sense that losing this derby would have meant experiencing a distressing stoppage, on both sides. And so 0-0 is the most obvious result and also the fairest one. Because if for a while Roma and Lazio also tried to bring it home, the recovery was practically shelved from the start. The game was played at a slow, almost non-existent pace, as if it had already been decided that it had to end like this. For Lazio there is the regret of Luis Alberto’s post, for Roma a goal disallowed by Cristante for offside. But all in the first half, because practically nothing was played in the second…

Mou recovers Spinazzola and prefers him to Zalewski, also to try to help Ndicka over Anderson, given the mismatch in terms of speed. Except that the Brazilian had little impact, while Roma surprised Lazio in the first 20 minutes with an almost unknown aggressiveness. Mourinho orders man-marking on the midfielders (Bove-Cataldi, Cristante-Luis Alberto and Paredes-Guendouzi the pairings) so that Sarri’s team takes a while to organize themselves. So much so that in the first 20 minutes Roma played better, scoring a goal with Cristante (disallowed for offside) and becoming dangerous first with Lukaku’s header and then with Karsdorp (volley just over). On the left, among other things, Marusic suffers a lot, partly because he often worries about doubling Dybala, partly because Pedro helps him little on the wing. From half-time onwards, however, Lazio came out and built three clear moves to score: first Luis Alberto hit a sensational post from outside the area, then Rui Patricio overcame Romagnoli’s header (also assisted by the Spaniard ) and then again Luis Alberto wasted the opening ball to the stars, practically a moving penalty. And the Wizard himself is the most dangerous man, also because Paredes screens little or nothing in front of the defense and he finds inviting spaces to go and hurt the Giallorossi. After half an hour they already find themselves with the two defense arms (Mancini on the left and Ndicka on the right) booked, which also greatly limits Roma’s ability to re-attack and move forward, precisely so as not to raise the center of gravity too much and leave the two defenders to one-on-ones with Pedro and Anderson. It ends with a bit too much nervousness, with Immobile arguing a bit with all the Giallorossi.

The second half progressed at a much slower pace, also because Lazio often lowered their center of gravity to try to cause damage on the counterattacks. The move fails, also because Roma don’t accept the challenge, don’t lend their side and so we often end up trotting in the middle of the pitch. Mourinho immediately becomes furious for an alleged second yellow card for Immobile, Luis Alberto lowers the revs of his engine while on the other hand Lukaku never manages to really scare the Biancoceleste rearguard. For those who expected a match marked by the ideas of the two center forwards (Lukaku and Immobile) they were disappointed. So the first shot on goal came in the 28th minute of the second half, it was from Vecino (who came in and left shortly after due to injury) from outside, but without any great ambitions. Isaksen manages to give some liveliness to the Biancoceleste’s move, while Sanches seems to lack strength and energy. And then it ends like this, without goals but with the final embrace between Sarri and Mourinho, the two great contenders of the day before.

