British soldiers on a mission. Photo/Flickr/US Army Europe

LONDON – The International Center for Justice for Palestine (ICJP) has written to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) asking for urgent clarification regarding the UK government’s position on British citizens going to war in Israel and Gaza.

The organization announced this in a press release on Friday (3/11/2023).

According to media reports, since 7 October 2023, hundreds, and perhaps thousands, of British citizens have left the UK to fight alongside the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Israel’s war on Gaza.

“Many of these British citizens may have been involved in potential war crimes and crimes against humanity, and could face prosecution in the future if this matter goes to court,” said the letter, reported by Memo.

Earlier this month, Israel called up 360,000 reservists from around the world to join the war in Gaza.

“In the UK, the media is awash with stories about British Israelis leaving to join the IDF. Some may be there through the Mahal Program, a volunteer program that allows non-Israeli citizens to serve in the IDF in full combat and support roles for Israeli forces for up to 18 months,” ICJP said.

The independent lawyers’ organization said it had asked “the government to clarify its position on the legality of British citizens going to war in Israel or Gaza, noting how this differs from its policy towards Ukraine. The government has made it clear that British citizens should not travel to fight in Ukraine, and those who do could be committing a criminal offence.”

“It is not clear to us whether British citizens fighting in Israel or Gaza will face similar sanctions,” the organization said.

They note officers from the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism unit have visited the homes of British Palestinians currently in Gaza, including the family of Professor Ghassan Abu Sitta, a renowned emergency surgeon currently treating civilian victims of Israeli bomb attacks in Gaza.

ICJP has asked the government to immediately clarify whether police have been instructed to only visit the families of British Palestinians currently in Gaza, or whether the same rules apply to British citizens who have left the country to fight for Israel’s armed forces.

Calling for accountability to be enforced with respect to Israel and Gaza, the ICJP said, “Had Israel not been granted decades of impunity by the international community, the horrific and devastating situation in Gaza could have been avoided.”

(she)