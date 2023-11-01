Giorgia Meloni and Giancarlo Giorgetti

Meloni attacks the Mef. The management of the Budget Law was not liked

Il government closed the chapter Budget Lawthe official text after weeks of adjustments was delivered to Parliament and it will be voted on in the next few days. But at the premier the management of the process that led to the definitive drafting of the maneuver she didn’t like it at all. The prime minister, in her private conversations – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – has attacked the technicians of the ministry of the Economy and the State Accountant Biagio Mazzottaguilty of not having done enough to remove from the final text the increase in the tax on diapers, baby food and sanitary napkins which will double from 5 to 10%. Once the first previews came out, Meloni asked several times to remove the measure it would have had a very strong media impact especially on women, but in the end she didn’t succeed.

According to what appears to Il Fatto, the prime minister she vented thus addressing the technicians of the Ministry of Economy: “They are against the government“. The conflict was also caused by the rule on the seizure of current accounts which implemented the enabling tax law: after Thursday’s controversy, the prime minister from Brussels made it known that thus the norm would not have passed and that it would be cancelled. But she had to let it go on this one too. The group leader at the Chamber of Brothers of Italy, Tommaso Photoson Saturday in an interview with the Messaggero he did reference to a “little left hand to make us fight”. Now “Something has happened – explains Foti – a mix between those who wanted to release incorrect previews and the media who relaunched them”. But for Meloni The game is not over, Lotito of Forza Italia is open to amendments despite the prime minister’s contrary opinion. “I am free, I owe nothing to anyone”. So some amendments will be presented: “If corrections are needed they can be done without problems, in my opinion if they concern the collective interest opposition amendments can also pass“.

