Suara.com – There was something different about Maia Estianty’s appearance during the Umrah with her husband, Irwan Mussry, to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary. A portrait of Maia’s latest appearance was shown on her personal Instagram account.

“Alhamdulillah, it’s only a short time but it’s fun… I pray that anyone who wants to go on Umrah or make the Hajj here will have their request granted and Allah SWT will also give them good fortune, amen. Hopefully next year we can also bring all the children here… amen…” wrote Al El Dul’s mother.

Apart from expressing gratitude for having just performed the Umrah pilgrimage, Maia Estianty also wrote a caption about her 5 year marriage with Irwan Mussry.

“Alhamdulillah, today is exactly 5 years of marriage, we are going through it well, with Allah’s help. Continue to be a fun and funny husband as usual, my husband. Thank you for always making me your QUEEN. Hopefully we can remain harmonious and happy like now until death separate. Love you always, you are the best!” he said full of love and gratitude.

Maia then thanked netizens who had prayed for her and her husband.

“Thank you for the prayers of netizens who have always prayed for us all this time. You are the best,” he added.

Unexpectedly, several netizens were made to focus incorrectly when they saw Maia Estianty’s syar’i appearance.

Moreover, they highlighted the face of this 47 year old artist, which is increasingly radiant and beautiful. Until someone said that Maia had had plastic surgery.

“As clear as dew,” praised netizens. “Bun Mai just finished having surgery… How come she’s so beautiful,” commented another netizen.

“I don’t know why, Mother Maia, there’s no make-up… her face is still naturally beautiful. Thank you, Mother, for your kind prayers,” added the netizen.

Several netizens also admitted that they were interested in seeing Maia Estianty’s appearance during Umrah.

“Maashaa Allah, the aura is different, bro, stunning. Beautiful, beautiful @maiaestiantyreal,” commented a netizen.

“Masya Allah, I’m so surprised to see you wearing Sharia clothes like that,” commented another netizen.

Contributor: Tinwarotul Fatonah