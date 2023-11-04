This 2023 has not yet ended but we already have statistics of the best-selling manga 2023. It should be noted that the records go from October 2022 to the current month of November. Therefore, the list includes all the works that have been the most sold within that period of time.

Jujutsu Kaisen as it could not be otherwise, has been included in this list, along with Chainsaw Man in last year’s best-selling mangas. Let’s make a compilation of the best-selling works during these last 12 months, maybe you will find some surprises:

Blue Lock – 10.4 million copies Jujutsu Kaisen – 8.1 million copies One Piece – 5.7 million copies Chainsaw Man – 5.3 million copies Oshi no Ko – 5.3 million copies Slam Dunk – 4 .9 million copies Spy X Family – 4.1 million copies

As we can see, this last year has been a success for the manga universe 2023since we have had very powerful premieres, and works that have managed to climb to higher positions than those registered the previous year.

The world of manga/anime is one in constant expansion and even large platforms like Amazon are keeping an eye on it, as it has a bright future. Don’t miss all the anime coverage with us.

