Strike, Salvini signs the injunction: stoppage reduced to 4 hours

Il Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, signed the letter of precept to reduce the strike scheduled for Monday from the announced 24 hours to four, from 9 am to 1 pm”. A note from the MIT communicates this, underlining that “moreover, not all the unions involved have proposed to fold their arms all day”.

In the statement, Salvini observes that “the right to strike is sacrosanct” and hopes for “an ever greater involvement of all trade union entities by companies with the aim of resolving disputes”. At the same time, however, the note continues, “the owner of the MIT is also determined to reduce the inconvenience for citizens as much as possible, also in light of unrest which has now become very frequent, and which particularly insistently affects the transport sector Too often”, concludes the statement, “strikes create complications on the last day before the weekend or at the beginning of the working week”.

In Northern Italy, CGIL and UIL fill 40 squares to protest against the measure

The grassroots unions confirm this strike of 24 hours Monday of the public transport, after the discussion at MIT with the deputy prime minister and minister of transport, Matteo Salvini. This was reported by Cub, the Basic Unitary Confederation.

Meanwhile it general strike Of CGIL e Uil on the maneuver arrives in Northern Italy. Workers from the regions of Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Trentino-Alto Adige, Valle d’Aosta and Veneto cross their arms for eight hours or for the entire shift, and are expected 40 demonstrations. Excluded from the mobilization were local public transport and the public sector workers who went on strike on 17 November.

Al Brescia procession the general secretary of Uil participates, Pierpaolo Bombardieri, to whom the conclusions are entrusted. The general secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini is in the square in Turin, where the final rally is being held.

After the strikes and the demonstrations of the 17 he was born in November 20ththe protest of CGIL and UIL ‘Now stop!’ to raise wages, extend rights and to oppose the budget law, will continue with strikes and demonstrations on November 27th in Sardinia and December 1st in the southern regions.

“The postponement of the government meeting until Tuesday is an act of common sense, but it seems a bit late to me. We will see what the government has to say to us, up until now there has been no possibility of discussion and negotiation”. The said it leader from the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, at the Turin procession. He then added. “If the government was capable of listening to the country should open serious negotiations and change a bad law and initiate the reforms we need.”

The CGIL leader continued, stating that “the choices that the government is making are wrong, they are leading our country to crash. We will not be intimidated, we will continue with our mobilization. I believe that the strongest response is coming today too from the participation very strong with avery high membership in all 40 squares. Democracy and rights are defended by practicing them.”

From Brescia, the general secretary from the Uil Pierpaolo Bombardieri he argued that “we continue to try to prevent a right recognized by the Constitution. There cannot be someone who says ‘it cannot be done’ if we act in compliance with the law. Today in Brescia is a request to the government to listen to those who are difficulties and those who disagree”.

“We are in the streets again today – he concluded Bombers– because the main social and economic problems of our country remain unsolved. The loss of purchasing power of wages and pensions, non-renewal of contracts, job security, taxes, social security. This is why we called this general strike which, as always, was carried out in compliance with the law.”

Landini at the Turin parade

In Turin, one of the five events in Piedmont, the general secretary of the CGIL is present, Maurizio Landini. Before the event Landini met the workers of ‘Lear’ and ‘Te Connectivity’, companies where they are located a total of 600 jobs are at risk. The speech of Ivana Veronese, confederal secretary of the Uil and delegates from eight sectors is also expected in Piazza Castello. The other events also took place in Asti, Cuneo, Novara and Novi Ligure where the ‘ex Ilva’ Piedmontese plant is located. Workers from Verbania, Biella and Vercelli participate in the Novara initiative. In all the marches there is a banner against violence against women.

Procession in Bologna. A minute of noise from the stage for Giulia

Thousands of people marched in Bologna for the strike against the maneuver called by CGIL and UIL. The procession which started from Piazza XX Settembre crossed Via Indipendenza, Via Rizzoli and then headed to Piazza Santo Stefano where the speeches from the stage were held, including those of the general secretary from the Fiom, Michele Di Palma. At the opening of the procession the banner “Enough is enough. General strike”. Among the workers marching, the workers of ‘Perla’, with the banner ‘You left us without underwear’, those of ‘Marelli’, ‘Hera’ and many others. Also present mayor from Bologna, Matteo Leporeand the first citizen of Saint Lazarus, Isabella Conti. According to the organizers, there were 15 thousand participants in the event. From the stage was thrown “a minute of noise” in memory of Giulia.

“The government is not doing what it is supposed to do. It must say whether it is on the side of the workers or on the side of the multinationals. We are with the workers to try to save jobs but also the industrial future of the country. Policies are needed industries that have not existed up to now”. This was reported by the general secretary of Fiom, Michele De Palmain procession in Bologna on the day of the strike.

“Salvini, take a red arrow and come and visit us here”, shout the CGIL and UIL demonstrators in the square in Bologna from the stage. There were many attacks on the Government: “Stop blaming workers and pensioners – says a delegate. Think about the real problems. We want answers, just look the other way”.

The workers of the ‘Pearl’ also spoke: “We ask to be able to work, being women, mothers and wives we want to be able to continue working to maintain our independence”. Then it’s the turn of a ‘Marelli’ RSU: “Enough with a short-sighted and stammering industrial policy. We will continue to fight for our company”.

In Genoa also in the square for the industrial crisis

A few thousand people also returned to the streets Genova for the second day of the general strike signed by CGIL and UIL. The procession, which started from ‘Maritime Stations’ and arrived under the Prefecture, was opened by the banner “National strike also in Liguria against the financial measure“. Among the claims also that on industrial crisis, on safety in the workplace and a reminder of the feminicide emergency. A brief closing the event under the Prefecture rally Of Maurizio Calà, secretary CGIL Liguria e Vera Buonomosconfederate egretaria from the Uil.

“We are in the square – stated Buonomo – in Genoa, as in 40 other squares in Italy, to say no to an unfair and discriminatory manoeuvre. We did so in the few minutes we had available when the government summoned us, on issues such as work, taxes and social security. It is clear that we say enough today because this is a government that does not look at the needs of workers and pensioners, young people and women”.

