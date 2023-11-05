Maneuver, the relief for working mothers with two children drops to 1 year

The bad surprise comes through an errata corrige sent to the Senate which is about to examine the budget law: the expected period of decontribution for working mothers with 2 children goes from three to one year. The change is paragraph 2 of article 37 of the budget, providing that the contribution relief (100% up to 3 thousand euros and up to the tenth year of age of the youngest child) for mothers with two children is only until 31 December 2024 and not until 2026. The rule had already been presented as “experimental” and was already interrupted when the youngest child turns ten. Now it risks becoming a “one-off” awaiting coverage from 2025.

READ ALSO: Maneuver, the doctors’ revolt: no to extra work to reduce waiting times

The provision for mothers employed on a permanent contract with three children up to the child’s 18th birthday remains covered for the entire three-year period. Even if we are very far from the prospect of “structural discount” envisaged by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. For mothers of three children it extends up to the youngest child’s 18th birthday, but the benefit is directed only to employed working mothers with a permanent contract, and excludes domestic work (which is the almost exclusive prerogative of women and who is already entitled to another form of tax relief).

Subscribe to the newsletter