Not very reassuring news for Italy from the EU Commission: “Economic growth is losing momentum”

“We had good growth in 2022 and if we look at the prospects for next year we could have it again a certain level of growthin any case we have avoided recession but we know that growth is losing momentum”. This was reported by the European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni intervening at Vienna Economic Forumrecalling that the community executive will present the updated economic forecasts on Wednesday.

About the maneuver in the Budget Committee of the House and Senate Carlo Bonomileader of Confidustriacomplained that “we are on the very rare occasion where an expansive maneuver takes away resources to the production system because it takes away the Ace”, 4.6 billion and “we are negative by a billion”.

They are 30 billion measurements extensions of the maneuver, almost the 55% are dedicated to workers and only the 9,4% at businesses, explained Bonomi. “It can no longer be postponed for us open a path favorable to growth“, concluded Bonomi.

