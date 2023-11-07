National strike by doctors and managers of the national health service on 5 December for 24 hours. The unions Anaao Assomed and Cimo-Fesmed proclaimed this first day of abstention from work, to protest against the Economic Budget for 2024.

“The measures contained in the budget law being discussed in the Senate – say Pierino Di Silverio, national secretary of Anaao Assomed, and Guido Quici, president of Cimo-Fesmed, the most representative trade unions in the category – are neither capable of reviving the national health service from the serious crisis in which it finds itself nor to satisfy the requests of the category we represent”.

“We ask the Government for a sign of courage – underline the union leaders – to give the right recognition to the doctors and managers of the NHS. And to avoid the collapse of healthcare which must remain public to guarantee everyone the right to health protection. We will take measures in the Government’s real availability in the next few days, not just in words – they comment – ready to mitigate or exacerbate the protest also with other possible strike days to be proclaimed in compliance with current legislation”.

The list of points to change is long. “From the maneuver – they explain – we would have expected an intervention on the specific medical and healthcare allowance to guarantee an increase in the salaries of all managers and therefore slow down the flight of professionals towards foreign countries and the private sector, and instead it was decided to increase wages for additional services to reduce waiting lists, a measure that is destined not to produce concrete results. We would have expected an unblocking, even partial, of the spending cap for healthcare personnel and an extraordinary hiring plan, and instead no one even mentions it. We would have expected adequate resources for the renewal of contracts, and instead we discover that the 2.3 billion expected are made available for the entire healthcare sector, therefore crumbs for everyone”.

And again, Di Silverio and Quici continue, “after many words and good intentions, we would therefore have expected a real change of direction that would put the National Health Service at the centre, and instead we were targeted by the cut in the social security check of between 5 % and 25% per year, a blow that affects around 50,000 employees. And we are not reassured by the statements released in recent days by government officials regarding possible partial changes to the provision, and not its complete elimination”.

“Finally, as if that wasn’t enough, we no longer have news of the work of Minister Nordio’s Commission on the decriminalization of the medical act. For us this is a fundamental aspect that we strongly claim – they conclude – because we need to restore greater serenity to doctors and reduce the use of defensive medicine”.