CAPE TOWN – Mayibuye Mandela, South African political activist and great-granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, said the Palestinian people and Hamas must be armed to protect themselves.

He noted that Nelson Mandela had expressed his deepest gratitude for the unwavering support of the Palestinian people, who stood in solidarity with him during the dark days of apartheid in South Africa.

Speaking to RT in an interview on Tuesday, Mayibuye said Israel can do whatever he wants with impunity.

“It seems that Israel is given carte blanche to do anything. “And I don’t blame America, they have always been on the wrong side of history,” he said, as reported on Wednesday (15/11/2023).

He added that the US has a strong media. “Which is funded by the most powerful propagandists,” he said.

He compared the Israel-Hamas war to apartheid, claiming that the US had sent CIA agents to arrest Nelson Mandela. “And international forces sponsored what happened,” he said.

According to him, South Africa has imposed sanctions on Israel and called for peace in support of Palestine.

“The Israeli Embassy must be removed. The food on the shelves, if it comes from Israel, must be removed. We must impose sanctions on Israel,” he explained.

“The Palestinian people and Hamas must defend themselves, and need to be armed by South Africa,” Mayibuye said.

He emphasized that South Africa does not have any problems with the Jews.

“We have a problem with Zionists oppressing the Palestinian people, killing children in Gaza and pregnant women,” he said, adding that during apartheid in South Africa, there were white people who fought against the oppressors – against those of the same skin color.

“The ideal situation is a two-state solution,” he added, referring to a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

