Poker of goals for the boys coached by the former Italian coach. Next match against Jordan

Mancini drops the poker and chases away the crisis. Saudi Arabia begins the qualification process for the next World Cup as well as it could and under the downpour of Al-Ahsa (province of Jeddah) beats Pakistan 4-0. Dominant performance from the Saudis, lined up with an unusual 3-5-2 which in the end proved decisive in winning, but above all convincing. Without the star Al-Dawsari, out due to injury, Mancini – together with the new assistant Yaya Touré – relies on the creativity of the youngsters and is rewarded. Star of the match Saleh Al Shehri, Al Hilal striker who boasts two appearances in the Saudi League. It was his brace that led to a game that was never in doubt, with Arabia crushing Pakistan with 74% of ball possession, shooting 24 times towards goal and conceding little or nothing. The other two goals arrived in injury time, scored by Ghareeb (right volley into the corner) and by Radif, born in 2003, with a nice curling finish.

Tuesday 21st

—

Mancini can smile, as after three defeats and a draw in his first four outings, he finds the right answers to start the group in the best possible way. Arabia’s last victory dates back to last January against Yemen in the Gulf Cup. Next meeting Tuesday 21 November against Jordan, who today drew against Tajikistan, another team in the group. At the moment Mancini is at the top with three points.