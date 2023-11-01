Suara.com – PLN Indonesia Power (PLN IP) has proven its class in developing New Renewable Energy in the country. 4 Awards received by PLN IP in the 2023 Subroto Award for EBTKE Subsector (New, Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation) given by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM).

This is proof of the corporate commitment that has been and will continue to develop New Renewable Energy in the country to assist the Government in realizing Net Zero Emission (NZE) by 2060.

In the energy transition category, PLN Indonesia Power won 1st place, this proves that as a corporation that operates upstream of the country’s electricity system, PLN IP is very committed to the development of New Renewable Energy in Indonesia.

The other 3 awards were received by PLN IP Priok PGU which won 1st place in the category of Energy Management in Industry and Buildings and in the category of Business Entities in the Miscellaneous New Energy and Renewable Energy sectors which were respectively won by PLN IP Saguling POMU and PLN IP Mrica PGU Gunung Wugul PLTM Sub Unit won 1st and 2nd place.

Director General of New, Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation (EBTKE) of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Yudo Dwinanda Priaadi, said that currently there are several competitions in ASEAN member countries, including competing and collaborating in adopting renewable energy technology.

“Currently the Government is working to increase energy efficiency and manage natural resources sustainably in order to achieve accelerated transformation towards a low-carbon economy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create innovation to support energy and environmental sustainability in Indonesia,” Yudo explained, writing on Wednesday (1/ 11/2023).

Meanwhile, Main Director of PLN Indonesia Power, Edwin Nugraha Putra, said that PLN IP’s role in accelerating the energy transition in the country will continue to be implemented well and sustainably to realize the Government’s and global aspirations towards Net Zero Emission (NZE) 2060.

“To realize this mission, we continue to ensure that our business operations continue to be sustainable, including implementing green transformation aspirations,” said Edwin.

As is known, currently PLN IP is intensively developing new Renewable Energy potential in the country, starting from the Hijaunesia, Hydronesia projects and collaboration with several parties in its efforts to accelerate the Energy Transition.

Apart from that, PLN IP has also made various breakthroughs and innovations to encourage decarbonation of a number of power plants, such as the application of cofiring in steam power plants.