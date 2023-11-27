How managed savings changes after Anima bought Kairos

Italians are among the largest global savers, considering the act of putting money aside as a lifestyle choice and a way to guarantee tranquility and security for the future of Italian families. This practice, which begins with attention to the little things, becomes even more significant in times of uncertainty like the current one, with unstable markets and geopolitical situations. The BTP has dominated the current year, with generous rates that have made it a formidable competitor and a significant obstacle for asset managers. The confirmation of Italy’s Baa3 rating by Moody’s, with a stable outlook, reflects a stabilization of the economic outlook, the solidity of the banking sector and the dynamics of public debt. This was reported by Corriere della Sera’s Economia.



The acquisition of Kairos by Anima Holding takes on a particular significance, creating a large Italian hub in the field of managed savings. Kairos, previously controlled by Swiss bank Julius Baer, ​​manages approx 4.5 billion euros and will become an integral part of the Anima Holding group, bringing its potential supported by the new owner’s operational structures. Anima’s move narrowly outweighed the interest of Zurich Italia for the acquisition of Kairos, leading to an organizational change in management. This acquisition by Anima strengthens its position and financial capacity for future operations, opening up prospects in private banking and international expansion.

This marks a new phase in the panorama of Italian managed savings, contrasting with the past season when Unicredit sold Pioneer ad Amundi. At the same time, there are signs of strategic changes by Unicredit in wealth management, while other Italian financial institutions such as Mediobanca and Banca Generali are also focusing on this evolving sector. The Anima-Kairos operation reflects the desire of Italian managed savings to reaffirm itself, offering simpler products and solutions deemed safer by customers seeking capital protection. Asset management companies must now focus not only on generating profits, but also on assisting savers, breaking the traditional link between product factories and sales networks and adopting new services and distribution models that respond to the needs of customers. clients. The acquisition of Kairos by Anima must mark a change in this direction, seeing the saver as a traveling companion in a common path of financial growth rather than as a simple object to be exploited.

