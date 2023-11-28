Another record feat for Alex Camera, 180hp was not enough to escape from the physical strength of Alex, already known in the world of records, he also beats an R1

November 28, 2023

Alex Camera he is not new to this type of feat, in the spring he had challenged two 450 and crossnow he took it out on one Yamaha R1 from over 180hp. With his physical strength alone he managed to hold back the thrust of a Yamaha R1 for longer 45 seconds. In this period of time the bike could do nothing but perform a long burn-out, but it was not a simple show, everything was managed knowingly to beat the previous world record.

The front brake system of the motorcycle has been inhibited to avoid any misunderstandings about Alex’s actual ability to hold onto the motorbike, as if that wasn’t enough, the organization heated it up to 80° tire rear thanks to a tyrewarmer with the aim of guaranteeing the best grip on the asphalt. Nothing was of any avail to prevent Alex, the now well-known record holder, from managing to hold onto the motorbike. We just have to wait for the new challenge, we have to believe that Alex won’t disappoint us.