Wrong again

TB previously received a behavioral instruction from the court. This meant that he was not allowed to contact the victim. He did this twice, after which he was arrested in February of this year. He has been in prison ever since.

He also had to appear in court in Germany for assaulting his mother. That would have happened – just like with the officer in Zwolle – by strangulation. He was not convicted in Germany (the suspect’s mother lives there, ed.).