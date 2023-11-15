Although in many cases man has not been able to do without it, no one likes war, at least in words. No one, regardless of what they think intimately, celebrates the war as such, and when for any moment they decide to carry it forward they speak of it as a gesture aimed at liberation, they disguise it under other terms, they add adjectives such as “humanitarian” . Whether there are valid reasons for waging it or not, war is fortunately seen as something bad that must somehow be justified. And fortunately, since few things are as horrible as a war.

Fortunately we don’t realize it, because our country and our geographical and political context have lived in a state of peace for decades, and among Italians there are fewer and fewer who experienced the drama of the Second World War. Even fewer are those who experienced it as fighters. Perhaps this is also why so many times people make risky comments in one direction or another. We hear about bombs as if they were able to distinguish a soldier from a civilian, and at the same time peace negotiations are called for on bases that are sometimes far-fetched: one of the characteristics that makes war such a horrendous thing is that it is never It’s easy to find a way between the contenders to end it if not by overpowering one of the two. We are lucky not to have experienced it firsthand, and perhaps also for this reason we should have a certain modesty before sitting down to explain to everyone how to start, fight, avoid or end a war, how they open up negotiations and on what basis peace treaties are signed.

But as much as society makes great strides, we see that in the same world in which humans arrive on the moon, invent powerful computers and cure diseases once thought incurable, they have failed to make progress on this topic. In 2023 people still kill, hate, try to overwhelm others, and in doing so reactions are triggered. And for this reason wars continue to break out all over the world.

World War I was supposed to be the “War to end all wars”. Definitely wrong name. War has remained an instrument considered inevitable by man, and for this reason man himself has decided to try to give it rules. But two countries that are able to fight a war according to the rules are probably able to resolve their disputes with other means. War, in fact, is pure oppression, and is won by killing and destroying: respecting all the rules is almost impossible.

Therefore, being candid makes little sense: we know that war is still part of this world today and in too many cases there is no easy way out, in this time in which diplomacy seems seriously ill. But we consider ourselves lucky not to have experienced it and we trust that it may soon be a bad memory of the past.