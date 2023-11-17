The GMC Syclone (and not Cyclone) is one of the coolest pick-ups from the nineties. A turbo V6 produces a healthy 280 hp and 475 Nm, allowing the square commercial unit to reach 100 km/h in less than 4.5 seconds. This thing is faster than the current Golf R – and that for an old loft with the aerodynamics of a brick.

The appeal of such a pickup is not difficult to understand. Add to this the fact that only about 3,000 units were built and you understand why prices are now approaching 40,000 euros for a good copy. If one comes up for sale for around 4,000 euros, it is tempting not to take the plunge.

A car that was a little too cheap

This happened to a certain Jake from America. He saw a Syclone for sale for $4,200. It wasn’t a nice example, but even then the price was very low. With some suspicion, he asked why the pickup was so cheap. The seller explained that the owner had passed away, and that she had had the widow’s car as payment, but that the registration certificate had been lost.

A crazy story, but there was a transfer slip with a telephone number on it; and on the other end of the line someone confirmed the story. The car was also not registered as stolen. So Jake bought the truck. Once he gets home, he sees another advertisement for his new pickup on Facebook, but with different names. Then he knew that it was not pure coffee after all.

The owner didn’t even know his car was gone

With some help from the Syclone community on Facebook, Jake discovered that the car was indeed stolen. Small detail: the owner did not even know at that time that his GMC Syclone was gone. Jake decides to return the stolen pickup to its rightful owner without getting anything in return. Legally, he probably didn’t have much choice.

The Syclone group on Facebook thinks it’s sad and sets up a GoFundMe for Jake. This campaign raises enough money so that the honest buyer gets his money back. So it seems like a pretty good ending for everyone, but it gets a little better. Someone reads the story about the Syclone on The Drive and asks if he can get in touch with Jake. He still has a beautiful Syclone that he would like to sell.

The moral of this story?

The two make a deal and everyone is happy: the stolen pickup is back with its owner and Jake still has a GMC Syclone. The moral of the story? If you sell a stolen car on the internet, you can get away with it, because the thief is still at large. Or no: honesty is the best policy. That had to be him.