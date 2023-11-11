Sometimes certain talents’ bets are surprising that, surrounded by songs in English or even other languages, an interpretation appears in Spanish.

Among so many foreign songs in Antonio Orozco’s team, Alejandro Pastelero made us enjoy Que siempre sea Verano by Pablo Alborán, a masterful performance with which he managed to excite us all in the Asaltos.

Malú has acknowledged that she has always liked this song a lot, and Alejandro has managed to make it very beautiful and with a lot of feeling. There is no doubt about the talent that all the contestants have, but all the performances need something more, a plus that makes the songs truly move the coaches.

“Listening to a song in your language reaches you much more,” confesses Malú, with the rest of the coaches listening attentively to her words, and even getting confirmation from Nathy Peluso. “It makes a little difference between whether, at a given moment, tears come to our eyes or not,” adds the coach.

That “click”, which may seem like a trifle, makes these actions reach deeper into the hearts of the coaches. Relive this moment in the video above!