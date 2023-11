Tonight the Live Shows of La Voz 2023 begin. A night in which we will meet the eight semifinalists of La Voz 2023. Viewers will be able to choose their favorite talents from each of the teams through the web, the other will be chosen by the coach.

Malú, Pablo López, Antonio Orozco and Luis Fonsi will experience a very special night full of emotions, as will the talents who will give their best version to get a place in the semifinal of La Voz 2023.